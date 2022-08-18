Truadvice LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truadvice LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.95. 489,825 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

