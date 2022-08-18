Truadvice LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truadvice LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 165,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

