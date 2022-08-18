Truadvice LLC Makes New $14.60 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,104.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.13. 4,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

