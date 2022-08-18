Truadvice LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.5% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 789,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,038,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

