Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.20. 1,096,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,787,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

