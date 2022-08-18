Truadvice LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,008 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

