TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 17,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

