Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $263.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $237.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

