Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0516 on Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Element.Black (ELT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

