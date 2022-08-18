TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

TTEC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,067. TTEC has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

