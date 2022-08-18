Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the period. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 905.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLVU stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.