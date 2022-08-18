Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 9,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,360. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 136.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

