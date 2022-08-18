Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $159,998.21 and $29.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,095 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
