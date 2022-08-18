Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading 18.2% Higher This Week

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,291.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

About Ultra Clear

UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

