Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $4,891,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,569.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

