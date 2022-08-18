Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.94

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.94 and last traded at C$38.90, with a volume of 49571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.72.

Insider Activity at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.109727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.