Unicly Mystic Axies Collection One Day Trading Volume Hits $111.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $111.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00716650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.