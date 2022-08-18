Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lowered by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

