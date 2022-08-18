Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading Up 4%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.22 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.75 ($7.90). Approximately 1,850,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.45 ($7.60).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UN01 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

