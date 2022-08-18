Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Lowered to €4.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

UNPRF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 2,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Uniper has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

