United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDIRF. Societe Generale cut their price objective on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

United Internet Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

