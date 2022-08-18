United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,461. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.