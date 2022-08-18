UniWorld 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,116.00 (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $85,116.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

