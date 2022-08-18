Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $895,297.46 and $325.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00470026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.01930917 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001843 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00248932 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

