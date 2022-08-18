Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,540.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Upland Software

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.