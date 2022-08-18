Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,540.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Upland Software Stock Performance
UPLD stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
