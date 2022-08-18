Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading 0.5% Higher

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.22). 498,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,699,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.21).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.08. The firm has a market cap of £847.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
Further Reading
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.