Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

