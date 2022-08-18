Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

