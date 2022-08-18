Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 253 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.92.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $220.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

