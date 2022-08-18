Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,227 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $181.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.