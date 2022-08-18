Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

