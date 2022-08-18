Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $284.07. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,043. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

