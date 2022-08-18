Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

