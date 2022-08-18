Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

