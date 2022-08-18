Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 106,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

