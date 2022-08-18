Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.51. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,516. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

