Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

