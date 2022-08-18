Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $101.08. 42,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,581. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

