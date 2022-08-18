Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

