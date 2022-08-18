Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Karpus Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $227,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.06 and its 200 day moving average is $383.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

