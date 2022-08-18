Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,737. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.