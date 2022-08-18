Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

VBLT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

