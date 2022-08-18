Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00486946 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.01915369 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00233961 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

