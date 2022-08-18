Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

