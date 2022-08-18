Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $61,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

