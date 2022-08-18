Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,790.3% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 217,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,372 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 674,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

