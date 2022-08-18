Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verra Mobility Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 606.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.