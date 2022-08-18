Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.91. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 326 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

