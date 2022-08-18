Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTLGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.91. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 326 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.