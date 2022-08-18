Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.91. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 326 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
