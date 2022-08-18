Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 30,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,400,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Specifically, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Veru Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of -0.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

