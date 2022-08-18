Viacoin Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,456.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00259199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

